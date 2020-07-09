fb-pixel
GLOBE OP-TALKS

July 15: The problem is white supremacy

Updated July 9, 2020, 2:19 p.m.
Michael Begay; Globe Staff Illustration

Opinion columnist Renée Graham and Barbara Smith, a renowned Black lesbian feminist activist and author, discuss her recent op-ed, “The problem is white supremacy.” As this nation again reckons with its history of anti-Black violence and disenfranchisement, Smith strongly believes systemic racism can’t be dismantled so long as “the system of white supremacy that spawns the terrorism remains intact.”

This Op-Talk was recorded on July 15, 2020 and may contain out of date information.

The Problem Is White Supremacy
Join Barbara Smith, a renowned Black feminist and lesbian activist and author, as she discuss her recent Globe op-ed, “The problem is white supremacy.”

See all Op-Talks.