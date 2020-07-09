July 15: The problem is white supremacy

Opinion columnist Renée Graham and Barbara Smith, a renowned Black lesbian feminist activist and author, discuss her recent op-ed, “The problem is white supremacy.” As this nation again reckons with its history of anti-Black violence and disenfranchisement, Smith strongly believes systemic racism can’t be dismantled so long as “the system of white supremacy that spawns the terrorism remains intact.”

This Op-Talk was recorded on July 15, 2020 and may contain out of date information.