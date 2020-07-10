Local bestsellers for the week ending July 5

2. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

3. Friends and Strangers J. Courtney Sullivan Knopf

4. A Burning Megha Majumdar Knopf

5. Sex and Vanity Kevin Kwan Doubleday

6. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

7. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. Death in Her Hands Ottessa Moshfegh Penguin Press

10. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

2. The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir John Bolton S&S

3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

4. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

5. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

6. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

7. I’m Still Here Austin Channing Brown Convergent Books

8. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

9. Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World Chris Wallace Avid Reader Press

10. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Viking

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

7. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

8. A Better Man Louise Penny Minotaur

9. The Underground Railroad Colson Whitehead Anchor

10. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

2. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

3. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

4. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander New Press

5. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

6. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

7. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

8. The Color of Law Richard Rothenstein Liveright

9. Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race Beverly Daniel Tatum Basic Books

10. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 15. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.