Virtual author readings for July 12-18

Carter Sickels (”The Prettiest Star: A Novel”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne (”Holding on to Nothing”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Asako Serizawa (”Inheritors”) is in conversation with Molly Antopol (”The UnAmericans”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Sarah Stewart Johnson (”The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life in Another World”) is in conversation with science journalist Deborah Plum at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Daniel Silva (”The Order”) is in conversation with CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. Tickets required... Damien Echols (”Angels and Archangels”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Kara Larue (”Rise of Zombert”) reads at 7 p.m. at Unlikely Story.

WEDNESDAY

Larry Tye (”Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Trixie Mattel and Katya (”Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood”) read at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Christina Soontornvat (”A Wish in the Dark”) and Erin Estrada Kelly (”We Dream of Space”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books... Spencer Quinn (”Of Mutts and Men”) reads at 7 p.m. at Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Masha Gessen (”Surviving Autocracy: A Status Report”) is in conversation with Joshua Rubenstein (”The Last Days of Stalin”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... J. Courtney Sullivan (”Friends and Strangers”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff (”A Fortunate Age”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Zaina Arafat (”You Exist Too Much: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Laurie Halse Anderson (”Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

