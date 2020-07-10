July 16 hearing set in N.Y. Trump tax case after Supreme Court ruling

(Bloomberg) — Donald Trump will get a chance next week to try new arguments against Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s subpoena of his tax returns and other financial records after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the president’s claim of immunity in the matter.

The high court on Thursday said presidents do not have broad protections against state criminal investigations. The case was sent back to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan, who set a July 16 hearing date.

Vance is seeking the records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars LLP, as part of a grand jury investigation into hush-money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had a sexual relationship with Trump about a decade before he became president. Trump has denied the affair and called the probe politically-motivated harassment.