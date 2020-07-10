Members of Mass. congressional delegation say Brooks Brothers should pay severance to Haverhill workers

Three members of Congress from Massachusetts called on Brooks Brothers Friday to provide severance pay to workers at the company’s Haverhill factory, which is set to close next month.

The storied apparel maker, founded in 1818, filed for bankruptcy earlier this week and is closing 51 stores and three US factories. Workers at two of the factories, in New York and North Carolina, will receive the separation pay guaranteed in their union contract. The union representing nearly 400 workers in Haverhill, the New England Joint Board of Unite Here, did not have severance in its contract and said the company refused to provide it.