Members of Mass. congressional delegation say Brooks Brothers should pay severance to Haverhill workers

Three members of Congress from Massachusetts called on Brooks Brothers Friday to provide severance pay to workers at the company’s Haverhill factory, which is set to close next month.
The storied apparel maker, founded in 1818, filed for bankruptcy earlier this week and is closing 51 stores and three US factories. Workers at two of the factories, in New York and North Carolina, will receive the separation pay guaranteed in their union contract. The union representing nearly 400 workers in Haverhill, the New England Joint Board of Unite Here, did not have severance in its contract and said the company refused to provide it.
The letter, sent by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Edward J. Markey, and Representative Lori Trahan to Brooks Brothers’ owner Claudio Del Vecchio, asked the company to reconsider its decision. “While we recognize that the decision to close the Southwick worksite is due to financial challenges exacerbated by COVID-19, it would be an extraordinary betrayal of the company’s loyal employees to deny any severance or extension of health care coverage. Indeed, some employees have produced garments at Southwick for decades — including, most recently, sewing masks to protect the public,” the lawmakers wrote.
About 40 employees returned to the Haverhill factory to help with Brooks Brothers’ mask-making effort during the pandemic. Other employees were called back to the factory last month to finish uncompleted orders.
