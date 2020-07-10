‘Slow and deliberate': Legal Sea Foods reopens restaurants with strict protocols

More recently, other locations have reopened, including Legal on the Mystic in Somerville and Legal C Bar in Lynnfield. On July 21, Legal Sea Foods in Braintree and Framingham, along with Legal C Bar in Dedham, are scheduled to reopen, with more locations to come this summer, the company said.

Legal Sea Foods is an example of how well-known restaurants are making slow but steady progress. The Boston-based chain first reopened Legal Harborside with its three floors and vast outdoor patio on June 18, followed by the Chestnut Hill location on June 25.

As restaurants reintroduce indoor and outdoor dining as part of Massachusetts’s reopening plan, all eyes are on the challenges their businesses are facing.

”We are taking a slow and deliberate approach and implementing a phased reopening plan,” said Ida Faber, vice president of marketing for Legal Sea Foods. “We feel this best enables us to keep the safety of our employees and guests our top priority, while also providing a dining experience that meets our high standards.”

The company said its reopened locations were chosen because of their patio dining options, large dining rooms that allow for social distancing, and strong prospects for delivery and takeout. However, with social distancing requirements and no bar seating, traffic and revenues have been down significantly.

”Our restaurants served the community as places to conduct a business lunch, sit down for a bit before a game or concert, and grab a drink before a flight – those occasions are simply not happening,” said Faber.

The company declined to share any reopening sales figures or comparisons. But Faber claims that the business is beating current projections and serving the majority of its customers through on-premise dining, with increased takeout options and DoorDash delivery to come.

Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, noted that “Legal Sea Foods is a favorite of all New Englanders,” and that “it is also revered both across the nation and internationally.” Together with other local restaurants, he said, the chain “is critical to the recovery of the greater [Massachusetts] economy.”

For its part, Legal Sea Foods said it has been able to keep all its employees either actively working or on furlough by using the $10 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds it received through the Small Business Administration. The company plans to pay employees’ health insurance benefits through August and then use the remaining PPP funds for rent and utilities.

In total, approximately 2,500 employees were furloughed, with 200 currently back to work and approximately 200 more to return to staff the restaurants reopening on July 21.

On Legal’s website, the company outlines the steps it is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including requiring all team members to complete an Internal Training Certification Program that includes COVID-19 prevention, food safety, sanitation, and hygiene.

Other steps include daily wellness checks and temperature checks for employees prior to their shifts, sanitation stations for guest and employee use, and thorough disinfecting and cleaning protocols.

”We are proud to have grown Legal Sea Foods from a single fish market to a restaurant group that serves so many families in the communities in which we operate,” the company said in a statement.