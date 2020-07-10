Wells Fargo tells workers to remove TikTok app from work phones

(Bloomberg) — Wells Fargo & Co. said it asked employees to remove TikTok from their work phones due to concerns about the security of the social-video app.

“We have identified a small number of Wells Fargo employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application on their device,” a spokesman for the bank wrote in an emailed statement on Friday. “Due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices.”

U.S. officials have raised questions about the security of TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently told Americans not to download the app unless they want to see their private information fall into “the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”