Man stabbed at Auburn Mall in critical condition, police say

“It’s an ongoing and very active investigation,” Sluckis said.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving numerous 911 calls from inside the mall reporting the stabbing, Auburn Police Chief Andrew J. Sluckis said at a press conference.

A male is in critical condition after he was injured in a stabbing at the Auburn Mall Friday evening, police said.





The victim was taken to the hospital, Sluckis said.

The incident happened at about 6:11 p.m., Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at the press conference.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office and State Police crime scene detectives are investigating the incident, the district attorney’s office said.

Officials ask anyone who witnessed the alleged stabbing, or has information, to contact Auburn police.

“Whether you think it’s large or small, we want to hear from you,” Early said..

“If anyone has anything that they think is of value, that could contribute to the investigation,” contact police, Sluckis said.

Auburn police can be reached at 508-832-7778.

The alleged stabbing is the second act of violence at a Massachusetts mall this month. Last Friday, a 15-year-old girl was shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

A Boston man, Jose Rodriguez, was arrested a short time later on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder, officials said.

















