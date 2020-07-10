15-year-old boy pulled from Dunstable pond dies, officials say

A 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with friends in a pond in Dunstable has died, law enforcement officials said Friday night.
The boy was found in about 13-feet of water in a conservation pond near Main Street at about 6 p.m., Dunstable Police Chief James Dow and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint press release.
He was taken to a New Hampshire hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His name will not be released, due to the district attorney’s policy of not identifying juvenile’s unless foul play is suspected, the release said.
The boy was swimming in the pond around 4:15 p.m., police said. He became distressed and his friends lost sight of him, officials said.
Advertisement
The town’s fire department and a dive team searched the pond for the boy.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.