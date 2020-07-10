15-year-old boy pulled from Dunstable pond dies, officials say

A 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with friends in a pond in Dunstable has died, law enforcement officials said Friday night.

The boy was found in about 13-feet of water in a conservation pond near Main Street at about 6 p.m., Dunstable Police Chief James Dow and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint press release.

He was taken to a New Hampshire hospital where he was pronounced dead.