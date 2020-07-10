Ex-Army manager created no-show job for girlfriend who got reimbursed for trips to Disney

“BOUCHARD created a no-show job for girlfriend BOYD, for which she was not qualified and performed little to no work,” authorities wrote in an indictment filed in US District Court in Boston. “The purpose was to enable BOUCHARD and BOYD to work and travel together at the expense of the government.”

Thomas Bouchard, 57, of Uxbridge allegedly used his position as a top manager at the center to orchestrate a job in 2014 for Chantelle Boyd that she held until at least 2018, US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office alleged in court papers.

A former Army civilian manager at the Natick Soldier Systems Center allegedly created a $65,000-a-year no-show job for his girlfriend and approved thousands more in travel expenses by falsely claiming trips were job-related when the couple instead spent time at Disney World and on the beach during 31 trips to Orlando, federal officials said.

Both Bouchard and Boyd are facing one count of conspiracy and 10 counts of theft of government funds. Boyd is also facing an additional charge of making “false declarations” before a federal grand jury, where she testified they stayed in separate rooms while traveling when authorities allege they shared the same room.

Bouchard made his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston. He pleaded not guilty and was released. His defense attorney, R. Bradford Bailey said they had been aware for some time that his client was under investigation.

“He denies the allegations and will be planning a vigorous defense,‘' said Bailey, who declined to discuss the current relationship between Bouchard and Boyd. He said Bouchard no longer works for the Army, but declined to say how his employment ended.

Boyd, who lives in Hagerstown, Md., was taken into custody there. She appeared in federal court there and was released on the condition that she appear in Boston when ordered to in the future, according to court records.

Boyd is being represented by the Federal Public Defenders’ Office.

According to Lelling’s office, the two met in 2007 while Boyd was working as a bartender at the Courtyard Marriott in Frederick, Md.

“The two became friendly,‘' prosecutors wrote.

Around 2014, Bouchard convinced associates he needed an assistant to help him with Department of Defense contracting work worth millions of dollars. Bouchard allegedly had Boyd falsely claim on her resume that she had prior government contracting experience and a college degree even though she had neither.

Bouchard then allegedly used his long-standing relationship with Evolution Enterprises Inc., a San Diego-based government contractor that was financed by a Pentagon contract, to get hired Boyd at $65,000 a year.

“Boyd’s position cost the Department of Defense more than $490,000 during her time at Evolution from 2014 to 2018, during which she performed little if any useful function,” the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

Employees like Boyd were required to submit weekly reports about their activities to superiors, according to court papers. “In the almost four years of employment under the EEl contract, BOYD submitted approximately nine (9) weekly updates,‘' prosecutors allege.

She was so unknown to the people she was hired to interact with that a colleague found just 23 e-mails with her name between 2014 and 2016 and thought for two years she no longer worked for the government until being told she was still on the payroll as of 2018, prosecutors said.

But Boyd traveled for work, allegedly collecting $75,000 for 42 trips at government expense that were approved by Bouchard.

“For most of these trips, however, BOYD traveled with BOUCHARD and stayed with him in the same hotel room. During the trips, BOYD and BOUCHARD visited Disney parks and spent time at the pool and waterslides at the resort hotel — all during business hours,‘' prosecutors wrote in court papers.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.