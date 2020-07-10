FBI says remains found in Methuen belonged to missing Manchester, N.H., man

Charabati’s remains were found behind a property on Milk Street in Methuen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, capping a multi-day search at the location, according to law enforcement officials.

In a statement, the FBI said the remains belonged to Zakhia Charabati, 52, who had been reported missing by his family in March. No information was provided regarding a possible cause of death.

The FBI said Friday that the remains found in Methuen on Thursday belonged to a missing Manchester, N.H., man.

“For almost four months, the family of Zakhia Charabati have been patiently awaiting news of his whereabouts. Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure. Investigative efforts to pursue those responsible for Mr. Charabati’s death will continue,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge of the Boston field office, in the statement.

The FBI said Charabati’s family is requesting that “members of the media respect their need for privacy at this difficult time. ... As this remains an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be provided at this time.”

Agencies who assisted the FBI included Massachusetts State Police, Lawrence and Methuen police, and the Manchester, N.H., police, according to the bureau.

No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with Charabati’s death.

A Manchester police spokeswoman didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Friday afternoon.

Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.