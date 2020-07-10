Ghislaine Maxwell seeking $5 million bond in sex case tied to Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Maxwell, a citizen of France, the United States, and United Kingdom, is slated for arraignment Tuesday afternoon, when she’ll also have her bail hearing, according to legal filings.

Attorneys for Maxwell, 58, filed their request in US District Court for the Southern District in Manhattan, where she’s charged with multiple felonies for allegedly helping the late Epstein sexually abuse underage girls during the 1990s and then lying about it under oath.

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite charged with sex crimes in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal , on Friday asked a New York judge to free her on $5 million bond while the high-profile case is pending.

Advertisement

In a 26-page filing Friday, Maxwell’s lawyers said she’s lived in the United States since 1991, and that she’s extremely close to friends and relatives who also live in the country.

“Ms. Maxwell’s family and friends have remained committed to her because they do not believe the allegations against her, which do not match the person they have known for decades,” Maxwell’s lawyers wrote.

She was arrested last week in a stately home in Bradford, N.H. Her lawyers said Friday that she was not, as the government has suggested, hiding out from investigators. In fact, her lawyers said, she hasn’t left the US since Epstein’s arrest last year.

Epstein, a wealthy financier who counted US presidents, British royalty, and stars of academia among his friends, died last summer in federal custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, her attorneys wrote Friday, “did not flee, but rather left the public eye, for the entirely understandable purpose of protecting herself and those close to her from the crush of media and online attention and its very real harms—those close to her have suffered the loss of jobs, work opportunities, and reputational damage simply for knowing her.”

Advertisement

Her lawyers said Maxwell “vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Her attorneys are proposing terms of release including a $5 million bond co-signed by “six financially responsible people” and secured “by real property in the United Kingdom” worth more than $3.75 million; the surrender of all of Maxwell’s travel documents; and home confinement in the Southern District of New York with GPS monitoring, among other conditions.

Her attorneys said Maxwell “has been the target of alarming physical threats, even death threats, and has had to hire security guards to ensure her safety.”

Prosecutors hadn’t filed a response to the defense pleading as of late Friday afternoon.

In a 10-page memo that prosecutors previously filed to support their request that Maxwell remain behind bars, authorities said she “poses an extreme risk of flight” and has extensive international ties and vast wealth.

Maxwell made an initial appearance last week in federal court in New Hampshire. She did not enter a plea and agreed to be brought to New York to face six felony counts, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury, according to legal filings.

Prosecutors say Maxwell and Epstein groomed girls for participation in sexually abusive behavior by building a rapport with them through shopping trips, taking them to the movies, and spending time with them. As the ties strengthened, Maxwell would introduce sexualized behavior, ultimately leading to Epstein abusing the girls, sometimes with Maxwell’s participation or presence, prosecutors allege.

Advertisement

Authorities allege that girls were sexually assaulted in Epstein’s Manhattan residence, in his home in Palm Beach, Fla., and at a sprawling ranch in New Mexico. The indictment alleges Maxwell played a role “in the sexual abuse and exploitation of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein,” specifically three girls who were allegedly abused in the 1990s.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.