News in brief

A former Army civilian manager at the Natick Soldier Systems Center allegedly created a $65,000-a-year no-show job for his girlfriend and approved thousands more in travel expenses by falsely claiming trips were job-related when the couple instead spent time at Disney World and on the beach during 31 trips to Orlando, federal officials said Friday. Thomas Bouchard, 57, of Uxbridge allegedly used his position as a top manager at the center to orchestrate a job in 2014 for Chantelle Boyd that she held until at least 2018, US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office alleged in court papers. Both Bouchard and Boyd are facing one count of conspiracy and 10 counts of theft of government funds. Boyd is also facing an additional charge of making “false declarations” before a federal grand jury, where she testified they stayed in separate rooms while traveling when authorities allege they shared the same room. Bouchard appeared Thursday in US District Court in Boston. He pleaded not guilty and was released. His defense attorney, R. Bradford Bailey, said Bouchard “denies the allegations and will be planning a vigorous defense.” Boyd, who lives in Hagerstown, Md., was taken into custody there. She appeared in federal court there and was released on the condition that she appear in Boston when ordered to in the future, according to court records.

LGBTQ groups sue to protect transgender rights

Local and national health care providers and LGBTQ rights organizations filed a federal lawsuit Thursday seeking to block a rule rescinding sex discrimination protections for transgender people in medical care. Fenway Health; the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth; and other groups are suing the US Department of Health and Human Services, and have asked the US District Court in Boston to set aside the regulation and declare it unconstitutional, according to court documents. The Trump administration finalized the rule in June, saying it would enforce federal sex discrimination protections “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.” A regulation introduced in 2016 as part of the Affordable Care Act had considered gender a matter of personal identity rather than anatomy. In a statement, Fenway Health’s chief executive, Ellen LaPointe, said that it’s “unconscionable that the Trump administration would” make it more difficult for LGBTQ Americans to access health care.

STOW

Gymnastics coach charged with sex assault

David Auger, of Hudson, was arraigned Friday in Concord District Court and charged with three counts of rape of a teenage girl at his gymnastics facility in Stow, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced. Auger, 41, is accused of multiple assaults, starting in January 2018, when the victim was 17, through July 2019, by which time she had turned 18. During that period, Auger was coaching at the 10.0 Academy of Gymnastics, which he owned, prosecutors said in a statement. He allegedly assaulted the victim on several occasions and “allegedly used his position to control the victim.” At his arraignment, Auger was ordered held on $5,000 bail. If he posts bail, he must stay away and not contact the victim or witnesses. He must have no contact with children under age 18 or work or volunteer at a gym or other similar facility, the statement said. The investigation is ongoing.

EDGARTOWN

65 cats removed from home

A cat breeder is facing animal cruelty charges after 65 animals were removed Wednesday from dangerous conditions at an Edgartown home, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said. Jennifer Winsper, 48, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty by a custodian, the league said in a press release. The organization inspected her property in 2019 after receiving complaints that she was selling sick cats off the island. Last month, the Edgartown animal control officer received a similar complaint, according to the release. Officials executed a search warrant to remove the cats from the property. “Conditions inside the building where the cats were being kept had poor air quality, an overwhelming odor of animal waste, and was incredibly hot,” the release said.