A gymnastics coach was arraigned Friday for allegedly raping a teenage girl at his gymnasiam in Stow that he owned , the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

David Auger, 41, of Hudson, is charged with three counts of rape, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release. Auger, who owns 10.0 Academy of Gymnastics, allegedly assaulted a then 17-year-old girl multiple times between January 27, 2018, and July 30, 2019.

He allegedly used his position as a coach at the facility to control the girl, according to the release. The assaults continued until she was 18.