Stow gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting teen

A gymnastics coach was arraigned Friday for allegedly raping a teenage girl at his gymnasiam in Stow that he owned , the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
David Auger, 41, of Hudson, is charged with three counts of rape, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release. Auger, who owns 10.0 Academy of Gymnastics, allegedly assaulted a then 17-year-old girl multiple times between January 27, 2018, and July 30, 2019.
He allegedly used his position as a coach at the facility to control the girl, according to the release. The assaults continued until she was 18.
Auger was held on $5,000 and was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim or any of the witnesses, according to the release. He is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with children under 18, and cannot work or volunteer at the gym or any similar facility.
He is also barred from traveling outside of the state without permission of the court, according to the release. His next court date is scheduled for September 11.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
