Mass. reports 152 confirmed coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

The state said 12,794 new individuals had been given the coronavirus test, bringing the total of individuals tested to 932,796. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,187,832. And the state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 656 people, bringing that total to 79,073.

The state also reported no new probable-case deaths, with that total remaining at 215, and an additional 61 probable cases for a total of 5,820.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts among confirmed cases climbed by 28 to 8,081, the state reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 152, bringing the total to 105,290, as key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening remained generally steady.

Advertisement

Two of the metrics that state officials are looking at as businesses reopen remained steady, while one dropped and one rose.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests dipped to a new low of 1.6 percent as of Thursday, the state reported, a 94 percent drop from mid-April.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up again, rising to 643 as of Thursday from 639 the day before. That figure crept upward for the third straight day but still represents an 82 percent drop from mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity remained steady at 4 as of Thursday, an 81 percent drop from April 15.

Finally, the the three-day average of deaths among confirmed cases also remained steady, at 19, as of Tuesday. That figure has dropped 88 percent since mid-April.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh praised Bostonians for how they have conducted themselves during the pandemic during a press conference on Friday as the city of Boston prepared to enter Phase 3 of the state reopening plan. Phase 3 businesses in the city will be allowed to reopen on Monday, after the rest of the state did so earlier this week.

Advertisement

“We can move forward because we’ve been doing the right things here in Boston,” Walsh said.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.