ACC decision on fall sports expected in late July

Earlier this week, the ACC delayed the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1. That move impacts non-revenue programs like soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country, but not football for now. The first football game involving a league team is North Carolina State’s trip to Louisville on Sept. 2.

The league put out Swofford’s statement Friday afternoon, saying the league has prepared “numerous scenarios” for fall competition over the last few months. The decision would come from the league’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 became the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports.

The decision covers football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.

UVA players test positive

The University of Virginia had two football players test positive for COVID-19 and they will self-isolate for at least 10 days, along with other members of the program found to have come into close contact with them. The school said 110 players were tested when the players returned to campus beginning July 5 for voluntary workouts. The players were all tested before the workout began, the school said. It adds that none of the players that tested positive have required hospitalization … The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a conference comprised of historically black colleges and universities, is suspending all fall sports out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from the conference said several of its schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. It said the recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of those states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA institutions.

Tampa Bay’s Smith raises concern

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting left tackle Donovan Smith, the man responsible for protecting Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady’s blind side, said that “risking my health, as well as my family’s health, does not seem like a risk worth taking” by playing during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported.

In an Instagram post addressed to the NFL and NFLPA, Smith, who is expecting his first child in three weeks, raised many concerns about how he and teammates are supposed to protect themselves and their families and about the NFL’s testing protocols. He also questioned the NFL’s proposal to slash 35 percent of player salaries due to lost revenue.

Limited number to see Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced plans to play home games in front of a significantly reduced capacity this fall. Fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings.

The team released details in an email to season-ticket holders, saying it expects about 25 percent capacity at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2020 “in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.”

“Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front,” the Jaguars said. The stadium’s capacity is listed at over 67,000.

Johnson befuddled by tests

Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus. A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career, and it was followed three days later by a negative test.

He never suffered any symptoms and was tested only after his wife, bothered by seasonal allergies, received a positive test.

Was it a false positive? Were he and wife, Chani, carrying the virus for some time before their tests?

He has no answers.

“There’s a lot of speculation there,‘' Johnson said Friday, a full week after testing positive. “I’m the most frustrated person out there, especially living in a world of facts that we do. To not have the facts drives me bananas.”

Johnson sat out last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which snapped his streak of 663 consecutive starts, longest among active drivers. But he tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

IndyCar welcomes back fans

The IndyCar series will welcome fans for the first time this season during the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Is is only the third race on the schedule after the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to start nearly three months late. Road America’s setup makes it an ideal testing ground for welcoming back fans. The sprawling, 640-acre layout surrounding the four-mile road course allows fans to practice social distancing and roam around the property rather than crowding into a grandstand.

Organizers aren’t placing a limit on the number of spectators who can attend because the facility can hold so many people. Road America allowed fans back in for its events starting last month.

FIFA moves qualifier

FIFA agreed to move South America’s World Cup qualifiers from September to October as the region struggles to contain the coronavirus. FIFA also said South American soccer body CONMEBOL requested a new international window in January 2022, when top European clubs are either playing or on lucrative warm weather breaks in the Middle East. The pandemic has caused a huge backlog of international matches with limited windows next year. CONMEBOL said on Friday it will finalize a fixtures schedule in the next days … Fans get to watch US pro team sports in person for the first time in four months when Landon Donovan resumes his fledgling coaching career in a United Soccer League match. Due to social distancing rules, only about a quarter of the 20,000 seats at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, will be available Saturday for the game between Donovan’s expansion San Diego Loyal and the defending USL champion Real Monarchs SLC.