After four months, Celtics return to the practice court eager, and a little nervous, in Disney

“We had a lot of guys with a lot of great energy, " forward Jaylen Brown said. “A lot of the young guys had a lot of high energy, so I think we’re ready. We’re looking forward to getting things started, getting things going. Like I said, we’re on a mission, all of us here.”

It was on a makeshift court that was installed in a ballroom of an Orlando hotel, but that didn’t matter much. There was a time when it was unclear whether this season would ever be reignited at all. Now, after four long months, it was just comforting to be practicing as a team again.

On March 10, the Celtics walked off the court in Indianapolis after securing a thrilling win over the Pacers. On Friday afternoon, they took the floor as a team for the first time since then.

The Celtics arrived in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday evening, and before basketball could begin there were protocols to follow. Players wore masks when they arrived at the hotel on the Disney World campus, and then they quarantined in their rooms for about 24 hours as they underwent further COVID-19 testing.

“It’s a lot of nerves,” Brown said. “A lot of people are away from their families, away from their kids, away from their grandparents or their loved ones. A lot of people were nervous, including myself, coming down here. Unsure, maybe, of the long-term effects of some of the COVID-related things. But we think the NBA is going to do a good job of keeping us safe. Nonetheless, there was a lot of nerves, and there still is. As we get more comfortable, get our routine, some of those nerves may go away, or they may not.”

No players registered positive tests, so the entire team was cleared to take part in Friday’s practice, which was held in a ballroom that is about a 10-minute bus ride from the hotel the Celtics are staying at.

“I think the only thing we were concerned about is getting our rhythm back,” forward Semi Ojeleye said. “Guys were just talking about, ‘The game seems fast,’ or ‘My shot feels different.’ Once we were out on the court, we took the masks off, basketball was really the only thing we were thinking about.”

Coach Brad Stevens said all the players took part in Friday’s slightly abbreviated session, although All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who has battled knee soreness for much of this season, will gradually ramp up to a full workload before the games begin in three weeks.

“Overall, very good,” Stevens said of the practice. “Physically good, moving well, able to do things on the fly as far as things we’re trying to do on both ends of the floor.

“There’s going to be a lot of habit building. There were a few fumbles, a few too many turnovers that you would expect in a normal training camp, let alone after a hiatus like this. The good news is that everybody wanted to play more when we were done. That’s good, because we have a build up here over the next three weeks where we feel we can do exactly what we need to do to be ready.”

Most of all, the players said, it just felt good to play basketball again, particularly as a team.

“We’re going to be here together for a while, away from our families, and we’re going to be all we have,” Ojeleye said. “We’ve said that all year long, but now it’s become true. So the bond that we’ve created during the season is going to help us maintain the positivity and morale that we need to not only get ready for the season, but get ready to go for our ultimate goal at the end.”





