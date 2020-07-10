Friday’s Red Sox summer camp report: Martin Perez roughed up

SCORE: Home Red Sox 5, Away Red Sox 5

BREAKDOWN: Jose Peraza’s two-run double in the top of the sixth looked as if it sealed a 5-3 win for the away team Friday. But in the bottom half, Jett Bandy’s two-run homer ended the game in a 5-5 tie.

Martin Perez got the start for the home team and it wasn’t pretty. He tossed four innings and walked four batters. He failed to record three outs in two of the four innings he pitched because of an inning pitch limit. He walked in a run in the first inning.