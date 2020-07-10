Giants star catcher Buster Posey opts out of 2020 MLB season over virus concerns

“In the current state that we are right now and these babies being as fragile as they are for the next four months, at minimum, this ultimately wasn’t that difficult a decision for me,” Posey said. “From a baseball standpoint, it was a tough decision. From a family standpoint and feeling like I’m making a decision to protect our children, I think it was relatively easy.”

The babies were born about eight weeks prematurely last Friday and Posey and his wife, Kristen , finalized the adoption on Thursday. Ada and Livvi are healthy but will need to spend time in neonatal intensive care and will have weakened immune systems for the next few months.

San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey decided to opt out of the 2020 MLB season Friday out of health concerns for his newly adopted twin baby girls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posey is one of the most prominent players to opt out of the season as a six-time All-Star, the 2012 NL MVP and a three-time World Series champion.

He joined other notable players such as Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado’s Ian Desmond, and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season that starts on July 23.

Kopech to sit out

Chicago White Sox prized pitching prospect Michael Kopech chose not to play this season, and the team put star third baseman Yoán Moncada and pitcher Jose Ruiz on the 10-day injured list because of unspecified ailments.

There was no official word on whether the moves were related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kopech and Moncada were acquired in the December 2016 trade that brought Chris Sale to the Red Sox.

Jays’ Shaw sounds off

Blue Jays infielder Travis Shaw says he’s not interested in confining himself to the hotel attached to the Rogers Centre for the summer if Major League Baseball is granted an exemption from the Canadian government to play baseball in Toronto amid the pandemic.

The Blue Jays have created a quarantine environment at Rogers Centre and the adjoining Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel during training camp. The current exemption does not cover the regular season and player travel between the United States and Canada.

MLB requires an exemption as anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The United States-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21 and that is widely expected to be extended.

Any exemption likely means the Blue Jays would not be allowed to leave the hotel attached to the Rogers Center when they play home games in the city.

“All summer isn’t gonna happen. Not an option,” Shaw tweeted Friday ... With Shaw ready to play third, the Blue Jays are shifting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. across the diamond, moving the slugger to first base.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Guerrero feels comfortable at first. Montoyo also said Guerrero will see time as a designated hitter. He didn’t rule out that he will play some third in the future.

Rangers’ Gallo back

All-Star slugger Joey Gallo joined the Texas Rangers for the first time at summer camp after missing the first week of workouts because he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gallo is expected to be ready for the season, and had been working out at the new stadium for several weeks before the positive tests that kept him away from the team ... The Chicago Cubs pushed back some of their schedule Friday because of delays in getting the results of the tests taken on Tuesday. But president of baseball operations Theo Epstein praised the “big strides” in a program beset by hiccups in the early going ... Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery. “I’m feeling very confident that I’ll be ready to go,” Knebel said after throwing an inning of scoreless relief in a Friday afternoon scrimmage.

Co-owner bids on Mets

Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, who’s already a part-owner of the Mets, is among those who have bid to buy the team, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. That list includes a group fronted by former major league star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez ... Announcements by the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians that they will consider name changes have raised questions about whether the Atlanta Braves will do likewise. The team’s top executive, Terry McGuirk, has an unambiguous answer. ”We are so proud of our team’s name, and our expectation is that we will always be the Atlanta Braves,” said McGuirk, the Braves’ chairman.