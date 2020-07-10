Julian Edelman and DeSean Jackson connect following Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media posts

Edelman, whose father is Jewish, did not share additional details about his conversation with Jackson, nor did he specify what their plans might entail.

“DeSean and I spoke for a while last night,” Edelman tweeted Friday morning. “We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.”

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he chatted with Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson Thursday evening, the same day Edelman addressed Jackson’s recent anti-Semitic social media posts.

Earlier Thursday, Edelman proposed that he and Jackson visit the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture together as a learning experience.

“It’s really hard to see the challenges a community can face when you’re not a part of it, so what we need to do is we need to listen, we need to learn, we need to act,” Edelman said. “We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we’re going to have real change.”

Jackson came under fire this week after he posted a screenshot of a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying, in part, that the Jewish population “will extort America.” In another post, Jackson showed support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is known for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

He has since issued multiple apologies.

Edelman, who has become more outspoken over his Jewish heritage in recent years, preached the importance of “love, compassion, and empathy.”

“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said. “There’s no room for anti-Semitism in this world.”