Fugitive ex-Alabama police officer arrested at N.H. apartment

The Dallas County District Court in Alabama issued three warrants for Davidson’s arrest June 25 on charges of human trafficking, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sodomy, the Marshals Service said. The Alabama courts had requested that bail be set at $250,000. Davidson failed to surrender, according to the Marshals Service, and fled Alabama.

Joshua Matthew Davidson, 30, whose last known address was in Fort Deposit, Ala., was arrested at an apartment on C Street in Hampton, the Marshals Service said in a statement.

A former Alabama police officer who was being sought by authorities on multiple warrants was arrested Friday night at an apartment in Hampton, N.H., the US Marshals Service in New Hampshire said.

On Friday afternoon, US Marshals in Louisiana told Marshals in New Hampshire that Davidson was likely hiding on the New Hampshire coast.

“After an extensive search was conducted, members of the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force were able to locate a vehicle associated with Davidson at an apartment building on C Street in Hampton, NH,” the statement said. “Shortly after 6:30PM [Friday] night, members of the task force moved in and were able to arrest Davidson without incident inside an apartment.”

Davidson was taken to the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, N.H., and was held without bail as a fugitive from justice on the outstanding Alabama arrest warrants, the Marshals Service said. He will have an initial court appearance in the New Hampshire 10th Circuit Court in Hampton, according to the Marshals Service, and will be returned to Alabama if he waives extradition.

New Hampshire State Police, the US Federal Protective Service, the Belknap and Rockingham County sheriff’s offices, and Greenfield, Hampton, and Seabrook police helped the US Marshals arrest Davidson, the statement said.

