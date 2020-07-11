Man, 26, arrested after hit-and-run crash fatally injures pedestrian in Chelsea

A 26-year-old Peabody man was arrested early Saturday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a pedestrian in Chelsea, local and State Police said.

Chelsea police responded shortly after midnight to a report of a pedestrian struck at Sixth and Walnut Streets. The unidentified male was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where he later died, Chelsea police said.

“Officers learned that the suspect vehicle described as a black sedan fled the area. Police used surveillance video and other investigative leads that led them to a home in Peabody,” said a statement from Chelsea police. “A vehicle matching the descriptions was seized at that address.”