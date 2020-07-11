Man, 26, arrested after hit-and-run crash fatally injures pedestrian in Chelsea

A 26-year-old Peabody man was arrested early Saturday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a pedestrian in Chelsea, local and State Police said.
Chelsea police responded shortly after midnight to a report of a pedestrian struck at Sixth and Walnut Streets. The unidentified male was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where he later died, Chelsea police said.
“Officers learned that the suspect vehicle described as a black sedan fled the area. Police used surveillance video and other investigative leads that led them to a home in Peabody,” said a statement from Chelsea police. “A vehicle matching the descriptions was seized at that address.”
Chelsea and State Police arrested Ian Flynn at his home on Tremont Place in Peabody and charged him with operating under the influence, second offense, and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, State Police said in a statement.
The victim of the crash, who had not been identified, was described as a man in his 40s. Chelsea police have asked anyone who has information on his identity to call 617-466-4880.
