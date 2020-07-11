Mass. Department of Public Health lifts ban on reusable bags

The Department of Public Health Friday lifted a statewide ban on the use of reusable bags at grocery stores -- ending an order imposed early in the coronavirus pandemic as a public health measure.

On March 25, the state health department ordered retailers to ban reusable bags as part of efforts to slow the coronavirus’s spread, after several communities, including Cambridge, made the move.

The state measure was imposed out of concern that reusable bags could help move the virus around and increase the chance of new infections.