New England news in brief

For the third time in as many days, Senate Republicans on Saturday prevented debate on a wide-ranging police reform bill, but it appears the Senate could launch into its debate on Monday. Senator Ryan Fattman (a Sutton Republican) used a procedural motion to postpone debate — asking that all of the nearly 130 amendments to the bill be printed in the Senate calendar. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr (a Gloucester Republican) said there is bipartisan agreement on 80-90 percent of the bill, but a section dealing with qualified immunity of law enforcement officers is dividing the Senate. He said a bill that’s less expansive and focuses on areas of agreement is more likely to yield “timely action.” Qualified immunity is a doctrine that prohibits civil rights suits against government officials where unconstitutional conduct had not been clearly established as illegal at the time it occurred. (State House News Service)

City Hall Plaza renovation underway

A two-year, $70 million renovation project for City Hall Plaza intended to make the space more accessible and welcoming to people is underway, Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office said in a statement Saturday. The project will connect Congress and Cambridge streets with an accessible sloped Hanover Promenade, and includes new shaded seating and gathering areas, play space, and room for public art. Accessibility improvements aim to make the space “universally accessible for residents of all abilities,” according to the statement. The project began last month, and a ceremonial groundbreaking was held Friday. In the statement, Walsh said the renovations are designed to turn the 7-acre area into a “welcoming, accessible space for all.” The main plaza will accommodate events of up to 12,000 people, with three smaller event and gathering spaces, the statement said. The entire plaza will have room for up to 25,000 people. There will also be a new civic building on Congress Street that is equipped with a bathroom and other facilities to help support public gatherings, the statement said. Work also includes reopening City Hall’s North entrance to the public, which allows easier access to the second floor of the building. The doorway has been closed to the public since Sept. 11, 2001. Environmental improvements include the planting of 100 trees, plus installation of 50 new energy-efficient LED lights, and increasing the area of permeable surfaces to help soak up storm water. The project is estimated to be complete by summer 2022, according to the city.

DPH lifts ban on reusable bags

The state Department of Public Health Friday lifted a statewide ban on the use of reusable bags at grocery stores — ending an order imposed early in the coronavirus pandemic as a public health measure. Dr. Monica Bharel, the state commissioner of public health, rescinded that ban on July 10, according to a copy of her decision posted to the state website. She also rescinded a separate order from April that included occupancy limitations for grocery stores. On March 25, the state health department ordered retailers to ban reusable bags as part of efforts to slow the coronavirus’s spread, after several communities, including Cambridge, made the move.

The state measure was imposed out of concern that reusable bags could help move the virus around and increase the chance of new infections.

CHELSEA

Man charged with OUI in fatal pedestrian crash

Ian Flynn, 26, of Peabody was arrested Saturday on a charge of operating under the influence, second offense, following a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a pedestrian, local and State Police said. Officers responded shortly after midnight to Sixth and Walnut streets to a report of a pedestrian struck. A man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where he later died, police said. “Officers learned that the suspect vehicle described as a black sedan fled the area. Police used surveillance video and other investigative leads that led them to a home in Peabody,” Chelsea police said in a statement. “A vehicle matching the descriptions was seized at that address.” Chelsea and State Police arrested Flynn at his home on Tremont Place in Peabody. In addition to OUI, he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, State Police said in a statement.

HAMPTON, N.H.

Ex-Alabama cop arrested on fugitive charge

A former Alabama police officer wanted in that state on human trafficking and other charges was arrested at an apartment on C Street Friday evening, the US Marshal’s Service for New Hampshire said. Joshua Matthew Davidson, 30, whose last known address was in Fort Deposit, Ala., had three warrants issued out of the Dallas County District Court on June 25 charging him with human sex trafficking, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sodomy, officials said in a statement released Saturday. Davidson was aware of the charges and indicated he would surrender to authorities. Instead, he fled to New Hampshire, where he was arrested on a fugitive charge shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail. He is due to be arraigned Monday in Hampton District Court. If he waives extradition, Davidson will be returned to Alabama to face the charges, the statement said.

GLOVER, Vt.

Century-old store finds a buyer

A 100-year-old country store in this small Northeast Kingdom town has a buyer. Currier’s Quality Market has been in the Currier family since 1967. Patriarch Jim Currier, 80, decided earlier this year to sell the store. The family this week announced on the store’s Facebook page that it had a buyer. The Curriers plan to close the store July 31 and the new owner is expected to reopen it in the fall, the family said. The family did not identify the buyer. Jim Currier was 26 when he and his late wife Gloria and his parents bought the store. Inside are dozens of preserved animals, including bears, bobcats, coyotes, and a mounted 948-pound bull moose as well as a memorial wall of flags and memorabilia to honor his late brother, Marine Lance Corporal Philip Buchanan Currier, who at 20 died in Vietnam on Jan. 16, 1969. The mounted trophies have been sold. (AP)