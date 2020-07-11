Our poor, persecuted president

There are reports that our despondent genius is taking the crises that roil our nation personally, and who can blame him? Has COVID-19 hurt anyone more than it has hurt him?

Is there a president, living or dead, who endured the barbs and betrayals, the cruel bullets that daily besiege the great leader who, according to his own flawless assessment , surpasses them all?

Has anyone in the history of our great nation, been persecuted as mercilessly as President Donald J. Trump?

Everybody, including deep-staters in his own administration, is stuck on the 130,000-plus people who have died of the disease. Trump’s enemies, also known as scientists, put forth malicious analyses suggesting most of those deaths could have been avoided if he’d acted sooner to call for a shutdown, ramp up testing, deploy emergency supplies, and show leadership by urging the use of masks — and wearing one.

But nobody talks about the millions who haven’t died of the disease so far. Why doesn’t our hero get credit for those? All lives matter, as we like to say.

And now, though the president says we’ve beaten it, the great fire reduced to teensy embers, many refuse to believe we’ve got the pandemic under control. They cite exploding case tallies and crowded ICUs in Real America states like Florida and Texas. Even some of his staunchest acolytes are blinking.

He had to move much of the Republican National Convention from North Carolina to Florida because of concerns over the virus, and now Florida might be blinking, too. It’s like the story of Christmas (we’re finally allowed to call it that now): no room at the inn for the arriving Messiah.

Despite the fact that the president, who is also God’s chosen one, keeps trying to explain those COVID numbers to the dolts. Those big numbers are all about the spectacular job he’s doing on testing; more tests mean you find more cases. So those charts where the lines go up and up actually measure how Great Trump has Made America Again!

Anyway, as he explains, 99 percent of cases are totally harmless, so what’s the big deal?

And yet, in a transparent attempt to hurt his prospects for reelection, Democrats and other liberals refuse to throw open the doors on the president’s spectacular economy, which was solely his doing, and definitely not inherited from Barack Obama, curse his Kenyan name.

Worse, schools all over the country are trying to thwart his reelection, balking at welcoming kids — whose immune systems are so powerful, so strong — back in September, citing the spiking cases and guidelines from the president’s own CDC. You’d think these scientists would have learned by now that our president — a man so gifted he can lift a glass of water to his mouth with one hand — knows more about these things than they do.

Even those our leader could once rely upon are victimizing him now. What use is putting judges on the Supreme Court if they’re going to rule against you, as two of them did last week, joining a majority that found nobody, not even our president, is above the law? Trump is right that they would never have done this to another president. Especially if you don’t count the times they did this to other presidents.

Why, even Fox News has gotten unreliable lately, reporting the results of phony suppression polls showing the president badly trailing Democrat Joe Biden. Traitors!

How much more can he bear? And yet, here come the Black Lives Matter anarchists. Yes, the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was bad, but didn’t our compassionate president say so?

But no, that’s not enough for the protesters and others, including some Republican leaders, who are tearing down flags and statues honoring the Confederate heroes who took up arms against the United States to preserve slavery.

What is left for us if we lose our stars and bars, and our statues celebrating the patron saints of white supremacy? Nothing but tyranny and violent crime in the cities, as our president told us in his rousing Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore. Yes, Black men and women are being murdered by police, but it’s our America that’s dying.

Like the president, we are the real victims here.

He has — we have — suffered enough.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.