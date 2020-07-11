Pedestrian killed in Wareham crash identified

A Sandwich woman died in a fatal pedestrian crash on Friday night in Wareham, according to State Police.

The victim was identified Saturday night as 58-year-old Lisa Sullivan, who was pronounced dead at Toby Hospital, the statement said.

Sullivan was on Route 25 eastbound in Wareham when she was struck by a 2013 Toyota Prius operated by a 36-year-old Pocasset woman, said State Police,