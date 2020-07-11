Pedestrian killed in Wareham crash identified

A Sandwich woman died in a fatal pedestrian crash on Friday night in Wareham, according to State Police.
The victim was identified Saturday night as 58-year-old Lisa Sullivan, who was pronounced dead at Toby Hospital, the statement said.
Sullivan was on Route 25 eastbound in Wareham when she was struck by a 2013 Toyota Prius operated by a 36-year-old Pocasset woman, said State Police,
Troopers responded to the scene at about 9 p.m. Friday.
The driver, who was not identified, remained on scene. No charges have been filed as of Saturday night, according to State Police.
The crash remains under investigation.
