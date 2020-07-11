Senate Republicans hold up police reform bill for a third day

For the third time in as many days, Senate Republicans on Saturday prevented debate on a wide-ranging police reform bill, but it appears the Senate could launch into its debate on Monday.

Sen. Ryan Fattman (R-Sutton) used a procedural motion to postpone debate - asking that all of the nearly 130 amendments to the bill (S 2800) be printed in the Senate calendar.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) said there is bipartisan agreement on 80-90 percent of the bill, but a section dealing with qualified immunity of law enforcement officers is dividing the Senate. He said a bill that's less expansive and focuses on areas of agreement is more likely to yield "timely action."