State reports 14 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, 167 new cases Saturday

The state’s probable-case deaths due to coronavirus remained at 215. There were no new probable case deaths announced Saturday. Probable cases of the disease totaled 5,941, with 121 new cases reported Saturday.

The three-day average for confirmed deaths due to the disease was 19 as of Wednesday, a figure that has remained steady since Monday.

The state reported 14 new confirmed deaths due the coronavirus Saturday, increasing the number of lives taken by the pandemic in Massachusetts to 8,095. Confirmed cases of the disease statewide also grew by 167, and brought the statewide total to 105,457.

A total of 940,393 people in Massachusetts have been given molecular tests as of Saturday, up 7,597 from 932,796 on Friday, the state reported.

One key metric watched by health officials -- the state’s seven-day average positive rate for those molecular tests — was 1.8 percent Saturday, the state reported.

Since June 29, that average figure had fluctuated between 1.7 and 1.9 percent, according to the state.

The state said antibody tests had been completed for 988 additional people, for a total of 80,061 Saturday.

Hospital data released by the state Saturday indicated declining hospitalizations were being reported because of the virus. The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital dropped to 613 Friday, from 643 a day earlier, the state said.

As of Friday, four hospitals were using surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients. That figure has remained steady since Wednesday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.