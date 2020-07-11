Tornado downs trees, causes roof damage in Maine

A tornado touched in Hiram, Maine, causing minor damage in the southern part of the state on Saturday afternoon, according to forecasters.

The “weak” tornado, which reached wind speeds of 80 miles per hour, was spotted over Barker Pond shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to National Weather Service forecaster Chris Legro. The tornado was categorized as level zero -- the lowest severity level for tornadoes.

There were no reported injuries, officials said in a report.