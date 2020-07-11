Tornado downs trees, causes roof damage in Maine

A tornado touched in Hiram, Maine, causing minor damage in the southern part of the state on Saturday afternoon, according to forecasters.
The “weak” tornado, which reached wind speeds of 80 miles per hour, was spotted over Barker Pond shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to National Weather Service forecaster Chris Legro. The tornado was categorized as level zero -- the lowest severity level for tornadoes.
There were no reported injuries, officials said in a report.
The tornado was about 100 yards wide and traveled about 4.8 miles before lifting off the ground.
Officials said the tornado downed several trees and blew a tin roof off a building on Peabody Pond Road in the nearby town of Sebago.
Hiram is about 12 miles east of the New Hampshire state line and less than 40 miles northwest of Portland. That region of Maine was under tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings at the time.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
