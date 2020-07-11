Romney says Trump’s move to commute sentence of Roger Stone is ‘unprecedented, historic corruption'

President Trump’s decision Friday to commute the sentence of Roger Stone drew criticism from Democrats and from Republican Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who as been a consistent critic of Trump. Stone had been convicted of lying to Congress about Russian election interference.

On the Democrat side, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday called it “an act of staggering corruption,‘' saying legislation is needed to prevent a president from pardoning or commuting the sentence of someone who acted to shield that president from prosecution.

Bill Russo, a spokesman for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, condemned the decision.

“President Trump has once again abused his power, releasing this commutation on a Friday night, hoping to yet again avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world,” Russo said, according to Bloomberg News.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff called it “offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez asked, “Is there any power Trump won’t abuse?”



