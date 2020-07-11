In 2003, LeBron James didn’t exactly dazzle in his Boston debut

Are you sick of him yet? He knows you might be. But given the chance to address the general population that has been saturated by the LeBronization of the NBA, the namesake of this phenomenon would plead his case something like this: Hey, nice to meet you. Call me LeBron. Try me out. I know I’m overhyped, overdone, overconfident, and over-the-top, but you know what? I bet you’ll like me. I bet at least once last night I coaxed you into a little involuntary bunny hop in your seat, when I floated above the rim on that first-quarter fast break or when you saw me dish one of my no-look passes. I kind of look like Magic Johnson, don’t you think? I smile like him, and I mean it, too, when I smile, just like Earvin always did.

Editor’s note: While the games are on pause, the Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This column by Jackie MacMullan on LeBron James’s first game against the Celtics — a 91-82 win for Boston — appeared on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2003, under the headline, “He wins you over despite the losing.”

I know I'm dripping with confidence. I know y'all like us to be humble, but I'm too excited for that. I've got so much I want to accomplish, I'm busting out of my skin. I'm good. Really good. Gifted. Don't hold it against me. Here, come close. A little closer. I'll put my arm around you. I'll take a picture with you . . .

“He’s unbelievable,” declared Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas. “He gets it. On almost every level.”

Do not fall into the trap of presuming anything about LeBron James based on last night. It was, he said, the worst performance of his young career: 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers. His team lost to the Celtics, 91-82, and at times he looked rushed, a bit pressed. But there was no denying, even on this "off night," that he has special court vision, a rare, precious gift.

If you simply chronicled the comments of this teenager, this athletic icon, without the benefit of experiencing his live persona, you might jump to the conclusion that he is arrogant, or selfish, or entitled, or something. But there he is in front of you, saying these things with the bravado of a 10-year veteran, dispensing his state of the league address with intermittent flashes of that blazing smile, and you walk away, in spite of yourself, with a hint of a grin, too, because this kid has got it: the charisma, the poise, the charm. He is Magic Johnson, and that is saying something.

"Am I sick of talking about LeBron? Of course I am," admitted Silas. "But he kind of likes it. He's on stage at all times. It's good for him, because if not, we'd have some huge problems.

"When the camera's on, he's ready to give everyone a little taste of what he's like."

LeBron’s youthful exuberance is only matched by his immense potential. Debate if you must whether he’s a point guard or a 2-guard, but do it among yourselves. Do not try to fit him into some kind of traditional basketball box. Just sit back and watch him pass, watch him adapt to the pace of the game, watch him fly in transition like Michael Jordan did, watch him shoot — not as well as he’d like just yet — and know he is not afraid of anyone.

While he has proven he was worthy of the No. 1 selection, James is enduring what most of his teammates suffered through last season — losing. The Cavaliers are young, exciting, and immature. It will take time for King James’s monarchy to flourish.

"I'm not a loser," James said insistently. "I've got nothing to do with our record. I knew some of that would come with the territory, but as long as I go out and give my all, I can take it."

He is not too proud to learn, not too boastful to accept the observations of others. He has Jordan’s phone number plugged into his cell and talks with his Airness on a regular basis.

"He gives me a lot of advice," LeBron said. "He wasn't winning a lot in his rookie season, either. He tells me to stay focused, to not get distracted."

You wonder how long that can last. The LeBron scrutiny will be constant, relentless. It reduced last year’s top rookie, Houston Rockets center Yao Ming, to tears. He became a near recluse in the final days of his first season, exhausted and frustrated from the endless responsibilities.

Perhaps LeBron James will fall victim to similar maladies. In the meantime, the kid is genuinely enjoying the attention.

"It's good," he said. "It electrifies the game. It makes the media and the fans like the game a little better."

Does he have all the answers? No, but he's gaining on it. Does he need to improve? Of course, he says, beginning with his shooting.

"I'm really working at it," he said, "because y'all said I can't shoot. I'm gonna surprise y'all."

His coach surprised him last night when, with 6:37 left in the third quarter, he gave his rookie the hook and left him on the bench until the fourth quarter. LeBron bit his fingernails down to nothing waiting for a chance to go back in ("I actually bit my fingers, I was chomping on them so bad," he confessed).

When he did, he knocked down a monster three with 10:50 left to cut his team's deficit to 8 (76-68), but after that there were no more highlights. Asked how he felt, knowing the Boston crowd would go home wondering what all the hype was about, James answered, "I play for my coach, my teammates, and myself. I'm not playing for nobody else."

This will be his curse, of course. On nights he is not spectacular, he will be a disappointment. That is the superstar's lament.

There will be bad moments. There will be more losses. Maybe it will wear on LeBron. Maybe it won't.

"He understands he's a rookie," Silas said. "He still has to carry the bags. There's no animosity at all. Plus, he's a good passer, and he finds his teammates."

Do not dismiss this 18-year-old man-child because he did not razzle or dazzle you last night. It is not his fault some fools want to compare his rivalry with fellow rookie Carmelo Anthony to Larry and Magic. He did not ask for that, nor does he endorse it.

Sick of LeBron James? Not me. Not until he stops playing hard or stops smiling. Not until he stops coaxing me into that little bunny hop in my seat.