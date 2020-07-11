Watch: Globe sportswriters draft their all-time Celtics rosters

If you had the No. 1 pick in an all-time Celtics draft, who would you choose? Russell? Bird? Havlicek? Pierce?
The Globe sports department posed that exact question to five NBA experts: retired columnist and Celtics beat writer Bob Ryan, columnist and former Celtics beat writer Dan Shaughnessy, beat writer Adam Himmelsbach, NBA writer Gary Washburn, and columnist Chad Finn. And we filmed it. (On Zoom, of course.)
Washburn ended up with the first pick, and got the whole thing started off with a bang. Watch to see how the draft played out, and why each participant thinks their team is built to win.
The draft highlights begin at :50 and the draft analysis begins at 10:55.
After the draft, we asked Celtics general manager Danny Ainge to rank all five teams – including one he was on. Read his analysis here.
