LeBron James won’t wear social justice message on jersey

LeBron James said his thoughts on social justice can’t be contained on the back of a basketball jersey. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won’t wear one of the NBA-approved social justice messages on the back of his jersey when the NBA resumes competition later this month in the Orlando bubble. “It was no disrespect to the list that was handed down to all the players,” James said in a conference call from Florida. “I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.‘‘ As part of the NBA’s recognition of the nationwide invigoration of the social justice movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, NBA players are allowed to choose from a lengthy list of possible messages for their jerseys during the league’s restart. James is among just a few who declined to choose one of the messages, he said. “I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey,” James said. ‘‘I had a couple of things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is OK ... Everything that I do has a purpose, has a meaning. I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.‘'

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta will be run in daylight for just the second time with drivers having to adjust on the fly without practice and qualifying because of concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Denny Hamlin is fifth in the standings but holds a one-point playoff edge over first-place Kevin Harvick, who’s coming off last Sunday’s Brickyard 400 triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that matched Hamlin’s series-best four wins this season. Harvick now carries momentum to a venue where he has six top-10s in his past seven starts. Jimmie Johnson, meanwhile, simply seeks better luck at Kentucky following several subpar runs. Right now, the seven-time Cup champion is giddy just to race the No. 48 Chevy again after missing his first career race last week in Indianapolis following a positive COVID-19 test. Johnson was cleared this week after two negative tests; NASCAR has reminded teams to follow coronavirus protocols … Austin Cindric dominated Friday night to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky. Just after Cindric celebrated his victory with a burnout, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson argued before throwing punches in a fight that lasted several moments before they were separated. The two collided in the final laps, with both cars brushing the wall. The frustrations spilled over after the race, first with the drivers arguing nose to nose before they shoved each other and started duking it out. Gragson was seventh, and Burton finished 12th. NASCAR talked to both drivers but doesn’t anticipate any penalties or suspensions.

Dixon wins IndyCar race

Scott Dixon raced to his third straight victory with an improbable triumph in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season. Dixon took the lead shortly after a caution flag and beat Will Power by 2.5386 seconds. They were followed in order by Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Colton Herta. Dixon has won each of the three IndyCar races in the pandemic-delayed season. He’s the first IndyCar driver to start a season with at least three consecutive victories since Sebastien Bourdais reeled off four straight to start the 2006 campaign …World champion Lewis Hamilton showed he’s still the best driver in wet conditions, keeping his composure on a rain-drenched track to take the pole for the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria. It was the Mercedes driver’s record-extending 89th pole and particularly impressive as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap.

Miscellany

Liverpool soccer home streak snapped

Liverpool soccer team’s perfect home record in its title-winning campaign in the English Premier League was ended when Burnley battled back for a 1-1 draw against the champion at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp’s team was heading for an 18th straight home win until Jay Rodriguez drove a low shot into the bottom corner in the 69th minute in a rare sight on goal for Burnley … Arturo Vidal scored for Barcelona to beat a feisty Valladolid, 1-0, and keep the pressure on leader Real Madrid as the Spanish soccer league approaches its climax. Barcelona closed to within one point of Madrid, which has a game in hand, as it tries to defend a title it has won for two consecutive years . . . Florian Valot scored in the opening minutes as the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United, 1-0 in the MLS is Back tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The game was delayed for 45 minutes because of lightning in the area. The tournament is being played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World. Valot, who missed most of the past two seasons with ACL injuries, scored in the fourth minute. He took a long pass from Kaku and ran it up to beat Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan … Chelsea’s bid for Champions League soccer qualification hit a bump in losing at Sheffield United, 3-0, with striker David McGoldrick ending his 11-month wait for an English Premier League goal by scoring in each half … Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother, Bobby, in England’s World Cup-winning soccer team in 1966 before enjoying coaching success with Ireland, has died. He was 85 … Former USA Gymnastics coach Terry Gray, 52, was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday and faces more than a dozen counts of lewdness with a minor under 14 years old, the authorities said. Gray was suspended last year from coaching by USA Gymnastics … Art Collector took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, pulling away from the filly Swiss Skydiver in the stretch in the $600,000 Blue Grass at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., for his first graded stakes victory.

