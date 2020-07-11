Report: Patriots settle grievances with Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez

The Patriots now have significant salary-cap space, after settling grievances with former players Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez.

The settlements created $6.55 million in cap space, according to ESPN, giving the team an available $7.79 million. Prior to the settlements, the Patriots had the least amount of cap space in the league.

Brown filed a grievance against the Patriots in September 2019, when the team withheld his $9 million signing bonus after cutting him. Brown was scheduled to receive $5 million on Sept. 23, three days following his release, and $4 million in January 2020. As a result of the settlement, the Patriots will pay him only $5 million.