Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has COVID-19, mild symptoms

New York manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Chapman “overall is doing well” but “will not be here for the foreseeable future.”

Chapman threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and Boone wouldn’t comment on whether the lefthander had been at Yankee Stadium since. Boone said the team had done contact tracing, and no other players or personnel would be forced to isolate because of Chapman’s positive test.

“We’re following all protocols,” Boone said. "We have not had any other positive tests. We adhere to all the contact tracing things. We feel like we’ve handled it and are handling it.

“Again, you know, this is something that even moving forward, a positive test is probably going to come our way. It's about doing all the things that hopefully as a whole keep us safe and healthy,” he said.

Through the first week of monitor testing across all 30 major league camps, 17 out of 7,401 samples produced positives, a 0.2% rate far below the national average around 9%.

“It’s obviously just another reminder," Boone said, "that we have to be vigilant as far as wearing our masks when possible, the distance, the decisions we’re making away from the field, to best we can stay out of harm’s way.”

If Chapman isn’t back by the opener, Boone said lefthander Zack Britton would be a “natural guy” to replace him, but a formal decision hasn’t been made. The 32-year-old Britton has 145 career saves, most coming with Baltimore from 2014-17.

Gallo wonders about COVID status

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo said he doesn’t know if he actually had the coronavirus despite two positive tests, since he has never had any symptoms and also had multiple negative tests.

“I wish I had an answer,” he said Saturday, a day after he was able to join the team. “I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

Gallo said he planned to have a more extensive antibody test to be sure after a finger-prick test didn’t indicate that he had COVID-19 at any point.

The 26-year-old All-Star slugger missed the first week of the Rangers summer camp and isolated from teammates for two weeks after two positive tests that sandwiched a negative result during intake testing. He had two negative tests on his own outside of the MLB testing program, but wasn’t cleared to join the team until consecutive negative tests under the protocol.

“It was a strange process to go through. There wasn’t much anybody could have done because the test came up positive,” Gallo said. “It was weird, it was hard to get real answers on if I really had it or not. … As of right now I am coming up negative and that’s how I am hoping to stay the rest of the season.”

Blue Jays playing hardball with camp rules

TSN reported that Blue Jays players found outside the ballpark/hotel bubble that they’re required to stay in during the season could face fines of $750,000, and the possibility of jail time.

As things currently stand, the Blue Jays are the only ball club whose punishments are known to the public. The team started living at the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, which is connected to the Rogers Centre, on Monday for spring training. They’re preparing for their season opener against the Rays on July 24.

Astros cancel another workout

The Astros canceled their workout after learning that a staff member could have been exposed to a person outside the organization with the coronavirus. It’s the second time this week the team canceled a workout because of concerns about the pandemic. Houston also scrapped its Monday workout because of delays with testing results due to the holiday weekend, as did some other teams around the majors … Yoenis Cespedes is sure he’ll be ready to start the pandemic-delayed season with the Mets. Out of the lineup for almost two years, the 34-year-old slugger said he finally is close to fully recovered from a string of injuries to his feet and legs. “I don’t have an exact percentage on how I feel, but I feel way better than I did back in March,” Cespedes said through a translator on a video conference call. When the coronavirus outbreak halted spring training March 12 and pushed back opening day about four months, that gave Cespedes more time to rehab and heal up. The two-time All-Star outfielder missed last season and most of 2018. He had surgery on both heels and then broke his right ankle in a nasty fall at his Florida ranch in a reported run-in with a wild boar … Indians outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. worked out with his teammates at training camp for the first time after being sidelined by the COVID-19 virus. DeShields had suffered some “mild symptoms” after testing positive with the virus before the Indians reported to Cleveland for the re-start of training camp last week … Atlanta lefty Cole Hamel, who is returning from a sore left shoulder, was unable to throw a scheduled side session because of triceps tendinitis. Manager Brian Snitker said Hamels says he has faced this problem before in a normal spring training. Snitker said the good news is Hamels’ shoulder “feels great.”