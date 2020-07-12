UNIQLO and MFA partner up on more T-shirts featuring Japanese Ukiyo-e prints

The Museum of Fine Arts and UNIQLO have partnered to create a new line of T-shirts. This six-shirt collection — the third of its kind — takes inspiration from the museum’s holdings of 50,000 Japanese Ukiyo-e woodblock prints.
Ukiyo-e prints, popular in the 19th century, normally depicted landscapes and urban scenes of cities like Tokyo. They were crafted by professional artists before being mass-produced. The new Edo Ukiyo-e UT Graphic T-shirt Collection, released Monday, specifically includes the work of Ukiyo-e masters Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858). Each shirt is priced at $14.90 and available via uniqlo.com.
“The Ukiyo-e collection reflects UNIQLO’s origins from Japan and our continued work to make art accessible to all,” said Nick Grover, UNIQLO’s director of brand partnerships.
UNIQLO and the MFA also worked together on the Katagami UT collection, from August 2018, and a first Edo Ukiyo-e Collection, released in 2019.
