UNIQLO and MFA partner up on more T-shirts featuring Japanese Ukiyo-e prints

The Museum of Fine Arts and UNIQLO have partnered to create a new line of T-shirts. This six-shirt collection — the third of its kind — takes inspiration from the museum’s holdings of 50,000 Japanese U kiyo-e woodblock prints.

Ukiyo-e prints, popular in the 19th century, normally depicted landscapes and urban scenes of cities like Tokyo. They were crafted by professional artists before being mass-produced. The new Edo Ukiyo-e UT Graphic T-shirt Collection, released Monday, specifically includes the work of Ukiyo-e masters Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858). Each shirt is priced at $14.90 and available via uniqlo.com.