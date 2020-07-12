What and where to watch this summer

Here’s everything you need to know about drive-in theaters in Massachusetts, including which movies they’re showing, when the drive-ins will open, and how much they cost.

While regular movie theaters in Massachusetts are now allowed to open during Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, all of them have kept their doors closed so far because of the coronavirus pandemic . In the meantime, drive-in theaters — both old and new — are stepping up to take their place.

Mendon Twin Drive-In

Distance from Boston: Approx. 1-hour drive

Cost: $30 per car with up to six people, $6 per additional person

Movie showtimes (through Thursday, July 16): “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” (PG) and “Black Panther” (PG-13) double feature starting at 8:45 p.m.; “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (R) and “Friday the 13th” (R) double feature starting at 8:45 p.m. on July 13 and 14; “The Exorcist” (R) and “The Shining” (R) double feature starting at 8:45 p.m. on July 15 and 16.

Wellfleet Drive-In

Distance from Boston: Approx. 1 hour, 45-minute drive

Cost: $13 GA (ages 12-61), $9 seniors (62+) and kids (ages 4-11), free for ages 3 and under

Movie showtimes: “Inside Out” (PG) and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” (PG) double feature starting at 8:25 p.m. on July 13, 14, and 15.

City of Boston Pop-Up Drive-In

Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on July 15; 121 Halleck St., Roxbury, on July 22 and 29

Cost: Free

Movie Showtimes (Wednesdays at 6 and 8:30 p.m.): “Frozen” (PG) and “Jurassic Park” (PG-13) on July 15; “Coco” (PG) on July 22; “Trolls” (PG) and “Harriet” (PG-13) on July 29

Martha’s Vineyard Summer Film Festival

Distance from Boston: Approx. 3 hours with ferry

Cost: Pay what you can

Movie Showtimes (starting at 8 or 8:15 p.m.): “The Wizard of Oz” (PG) July 13; “US KIDS” (NR) July 15; “The Blues Brothers” (R) July 16; “The Muppet Movie” (PG) July 17; “Get Out” (R) July 18; “Expecting Amy” (NR) July 22; “The King of Staten Island” (R) July 23; “Moana” (PG) July 24; “Irresistible” (R) July 25.

Suffolk Downs Pop-Up Drive-In

Location: Suffolks Downs

Cost: $15 per vehicle

Movie Showtimes (Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.): “Grease” (PG) July 16; “Field of Dreams” (PG) July 23.

Topsfield Fair Drive-In

Distance from Boston: Approx. 40-minute drive

Cost: $27 per car with up to six people, $6 per additional person

Movie Showtimes (daily at 8:45 p.m. through Thursday, July 16): “Grease” on July 13 and 15; “Jurassic Park” (PG-13) on July 14 and 16.

The Trustees Pop-Up Drive-In, Plymouth

Distance from Boston: Approx. 1-hour drive

Cost: $25 per vehicle for Trustees members, $30 nonmembers

Movie Showtimes (Fridays at 8:30 p.m.): “The Goonies” (PG) July 17; “Mrs. Doubtfire” (PG-13) July 24; “Big” (PG) July 31; “Finding Nemo” (G) Aug. 7.