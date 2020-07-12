4-year old boy drowns in Southbridge pool

A 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Southbridge home on Sunday, despite attempts by police and fire officials to save him, according to officials.

A report of a child at the bottom of a pool at a home on Sunny Hill Road came in shortly after 4 p.m., according to a statement posted by the Southbridge Fire Department on Sunday night. Fire paramedics arrived on scene minutes later, and found a Southbridge police officer performing CPR on the young boy.

Paramedics continued trying to resuscitate the boy both on scene and throughout the transport to Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. However, he “succumb[ed] to his injuries of drowning,” the statement said.