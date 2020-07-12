4-year old boy drowns in Southbridge pool

A 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Southbridge home on Sunday, despite attempts by police and fire officials to save him, according to officials.
A report of a child at the bottom of a pool at a home on Sunny Hill Road came in shortly after 4 p.m., according to a statement posted by the Southbridge Fire Department on Sunday night. Fire paramedics arrived on scene minutes later, and found a Southbridge police officer performing CPR on the young boy.
Paramedics continued trying to resuscitate the boy both on scene and throughout the transport to Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. However, he “succumb[ed] to his injuries of drowning,” the statement said.
“Regretfully, the coordinated life-saving efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful,” Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson said in an e-mail.
Further details, including the boy’s identity, were not being disclosed Sunday night “out of respect for the family,” Woodson said.
“The entire Southbridge Police Department wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family,” Woodson said.
The drowning appeared to be accidental, according to a statement from the Worcester County district attorney’s office.
The case is being investigated by Southbridge police and State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office.
