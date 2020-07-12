COVID-19 deaths grow by 15 in Mass., 172 new confirmed cases Sunday

The death toll in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus grew by 15 confirmed deaths Sunday, reaching 8,110 the state reported, while 172 new confirmed cases of the virus increased the statewide total to 105,629.
A measure tracking the three-day average of confirmed deaths dipped to 16 as of Thursday, according to the state.
The number of probable-case deaths in the state remained steady at 215 Sunday, with no new deaths reported. There were 27 new probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,968.
In Massachusetts, 11,119 more people have been given molecular tests for the virus by Sunday, for a statewide total of 951,512, according to state data.
The seven-day average positive rate for those tests was 1.7 percent as of Saturday, the state reported Sunday. That average remained consistent with a trend of average positive rates ranging between 1.7 percent to 1.9 percent that began late last month.
A total of 512 antibody tests had been completed, including for 80,573 new people reported by the state Sunday.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to decline in Massachusetts. The three-day average number of patients in the hospital for the disease dropped to 596 Saturday, from 613 Friday, the state said.
As of Saturday, 2 hospitals were using surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients, down from 4 Friday.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.