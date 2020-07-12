COVID-19 deaths grow by 15 in Mass., 172 new confirmed cases Sunday

The death toll in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus grew by 15 confirmed deaths Sunday, reaching 8,110 the state reported, while 172 new confirmed cases of the virus increased the statewide total to 105,629.

A measure tracking the three-day average of confirmed deaths dipped to 16 as of Thursday, according to the state.

The number of probable-case deaths in the state remained steady at 215 Sunday, with no new deaths reported. There were 27 new probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,968.