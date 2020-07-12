Two men killed in separate shootings early Sunday morning in Boston

Two men were killed in two separate shootings in Boston early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers arriving at 18 Adams St. in Roxbury at 12:49 a.m. after a report of a shooting found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A little more than an hour later, officers responded to a second shooting at 25 Regis Road In Mattapan at 1:58 a.m., Boston police said in a separate statement. They found a man there suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Both shootings remain under investigation, police said. They did not release either man’s name.
Boston has had 28 homicides this year, seven of them in the span of one week around July 4. This time last year, the city’s tally was 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. People can also make an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463.
Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.