Two men killed in separate shootings early Sunday morning in Boston

Two men were killed in two separate shootings in Boston early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers arriving at 18 Adams St. in Roxbury at 12:49 a.m. after a report of a shooting found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A little more than an hour later, officers responded to a second shooting at 25 Regis Road In Mattapan at 1:58 a.m., Boston police said in a separate statement. They found a man there suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.