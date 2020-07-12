Virgin Mary statue in Dorchester burned in alleged arson

A statue of the Virgin Mary near St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester was left charred after someone set plastic flowers in the statue’s hands on fire Saturday night, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at about 10 p.m. Saturday near 284 Bowdoin St., where the statue had been set afire, police said in a statement.

An “unknown suspect” set fire to the plastic flowers tucked in the statue’s hands, which are clasped in prayer, according to the statement.