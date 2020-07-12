After COVID-19 battle, Kenley Jansen reports to Dodgers camp

Jansen said his wife, Gianni , and 7-year-old daughter, Natalia , tested positive, but that his first test was negative. A day later, he also tested positive. The couple has another son, Kyrian , who turns 2 in August. The family has been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles.

The three-time All-Star closer said Sunday on a video conference call that he believes he contracted the virus from his 4-year-old son, Kaden . He said the child had a fever, among other symptoms, which led his wife to suggest everyone in the family get tested.

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was late arriving to summer camp after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jansen said he’s “doing great and better now.”

“It is real,” he said of the global pandemic. “Everyone in the world, take it serious. Wear your mask at all times, if you can. Because, trust me, it happens so fast. Once my son got it, I’ve seen how fast it can spread. We tried to do everything, but we all got it in the house.”

Jansen said he did not consider opting out of the 60-game season even though he has had heart issues in the past. In November 2018, Jansen underwent a heart ablation procedure after he was diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues seven years earlier.

“I always wanted to play, I love this game. I want to do it for the fans,” the 32-year-old reliever said.

Jansen did not report for the team’s first official workout on July 3. At the time, manager Dave Roberts said he couldn’t say why.

“He looks like he’s in good shape. I know he’s thrilled to death to be back with his teammates,” Roberts said Sunday. “When one of your own is affected by something then certainly it hits home more. It makes us even more conscious.”

However, Roberts said, Jansen would not be treated any differently because of having the virus.

Jansen said he expects to be ready for the season opener July 23 at home against the San Francisco Giants.

















































Two-time All-Star Bolling dead at 88

Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88.

Bolling died Saturday in Mobile, Ala. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, according to a notice posted by the funeral home handling the arrangements.

Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling.

The road leading to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile — Aaron is from the city, and was Bolling’s longtime teammate — is Bolling Brothers Blvd.

Frank Bolling was traded to the Milwaukee Braves after the 1960 season in a deal for outfielder Bill Bruton and became an All-Star in 1961 and 1962. In those days, there were two All-Star Games each season, and he started both the first year and twice was a substitute the next season.

In 1965, Bolling hit the sixth and final grand slam that Koufax allowed in his Hall of Fame career, connecting at County Stadium in Milwaukee. In 1966, Bolling was in the starting lineup for the first major league game played in Atlanta.

Bolling homered in his first big league game, tagging Baltimore’s Don Larsen on Opening Day at Tiger Stadium in 1954 for his first career hit.

Bolling missed the 1955 season while serving in the Army, and returned the majors the next year.