Another MLS match postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

D.C. United’s MLS match against Toronto FC on Sunday morning was postponed a few minutes before it was supposed to start after a United player tested positive for the novel coronavirus and a Toronto player received an inconclusive result. The postponement comes in the wake of FC Dallas and Nashville SC withdrawing from the month-long MLS is Back Tournament in the past week because of numerous positive tests. In addition, Sporting Kansas City on Friday announced a player had tested positive. The postponement also renewed questions about US sports leagues and universities going forward with competition amid a global health crisis. The NBA is planning to restart its season late this month at the same Disney World sports complex in Florida that MLS is using. “We believe the tournament can still be conducted safely,” MLS deputy commissioner Mark Abbott said. “At the point we determine we can’t, obviously we would make a decision then.” Cleared by MLS to report to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, United arrived about 75 minutes before kickoff Sunday morning. Toronto remained at the league hotel, where all teams are living in a bubble in an effort to avoid contracting the virus in a state that has been hard hit by the pandemic. On Sunday, Florida reported a national record 15,300 new confirmed cases. Under MLS’s health and safety protocols, clubs are tested every other day and the day before each match. The results of Saturday’s tests for D.C. and Toronto, the league said, “produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player.” It’s unclear why United went to the field and Toronto did not, although multiple people said Toronto players did not want to go.

Midfielder Bayley Feist scored early in the first half and the injury-riddled Washington Spirit completed the first round of the NWSL Challenge Cup with a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash in Herriman, Utah. The Spirit (2-1-1) moved into second place, pending the last three matches of the preliminary stage. All eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place Friday and Saturday. Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle, the US World Cup star, missed the match with an ankle injury, and captain Andi Sullivan left early in the second half with a leg injury. Starting midfielder Jordan DiBiasi (hip) did not play . . . Son Heung-min scored the equalizer and set up the winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal, 2-1, reviving hopes of European qualification for Jose Mourinho’s faltering side. In the first Premier League north London derby at Tottenham’s new stadium, Alexandre Lacazette bent Arsenal’s opener into the top corner in the 16th minute. But Sead Kolašinac’s misplaced pass allowed Tottenham to level inside three minutes, with Son taking the ball out to a tight angle but still managing to chip goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Son provided the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent past Martínez in the 81st with a glancing header . . . Dominic Solanke scored twice as Bournemouth’s bid for Premier League survival was boosted by a 4-1 victory over Champions League-chasing Leicester. They were the striker’s first goals since joining from Liverpool in January 2019 after failing to score in his 38 previous league appearances.

TENNIS

Fans at W.Va. resort welcome return of WTT

Tennys Sandgren celebrated a game-clinching point in pandemic-appropriate fashion, retrieving the ball himself in the absence of ball kids, and exchanging an awkward fist-to-elbow bump with a teammate as the World TeamTennis season started before mask-wearing fans in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. WTT’s nine teams have come together The Greenbrier resort for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sandgren, for one, was happy to be at The Greenbrier, and not just for the tennis. “You know what it’s been like the last four months,” he said. “You’ve been sitting in your house the whole damn time. I get to do it in a beautiful setting now. It’s fantastic. There’s lots of stuff to do.” There were strict measures in place at the matches to ensure health and safety. Anyone who wasn’t a competing athlete wore a mask inside the tennis stadium and fans had their temperatures checked prior to entering. Staggered rows of seats were covered to allow for social distancing. Up to 500 spectators are being allowed at each of the outdoor matches at the 2,500-seat court, although there were far fewer than 500 in attendance at the opening match. If rain forces play indoors, the maximum capacity will be reduced to 100 fans and 50 staffers. On the court, the chair umpire was helped by electronic line calling instead of line judges. There were no ball kids. The athletes chased down loose balls and tossed them to the serving player. When matches ended, opponents touched tennis rackets — no high-fives or handshakes. Players who test positive for the coronavirus during the season will be removed from the league, quarantined, and paid for the entire season.

Lewis Hamilton raises his fist on the podium following his victory in Sunday's Formula One Grand Prix of Styria. Pool/2020 Pool

AUTO RACING

Lewis Hamilton in cruise control for win No. 85

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, from the pole position for his 85th career win, moving him within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record. Because of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the drivers on the podium had their trophies delivered by a remote controlled device. Most of Schumacher’s wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his old team is struggling badly. For the second time in the past four races, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crashed into each other and went out. Hamilton was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen . . . Felix Rosenqvist overtook Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career win in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Rosenqvist became only the second driver to win an IndyCar event this year after Scott Dixon posted three straight victories to start the season.

NFL

Suit field over disability payments

Two former NFL players have sued the league, the players’ union, and the medical board those institutions jointly control for agreeing to reduce the disability payments they received for life by tens of thousands of dollars a year. The complaint was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday by Aveion Cason, a running back who played for eight seasons, mostly in Detroit and St. Louis, and Don Majkowski, a quarterback who spent 10 years with the Packers, Colts, and Lions. The complaint stems from a provision in the 10-year collective bargaining agreement that the league and union ratified in March. In the deal, both sides agreed to cut disability payments to 400 or so former players whose doctors have determined they are unable to work. The players now receive up to $138,000 a year. That amount will be reduced by the value of their Social Security disability benefits, which amounts to $2,000 or more per month, starting in January. Cason and Majkowski also contend that language in the labor agreement was altered after it was signed, to the detriment of the former players who rely on disability payments. They say that the disability benefits that retired players receive were “for life.”

MISCELLANY

Kamaru Usman conquers UFC’s ‘Fight Island'

Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a smothering victory over short-notice challenger Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title with a narrow split decision over Max Holloway, and Petr Yan won the vacant UFC bantamweight championship with a fifth-round stoppage victory over José Aldo on Yas Island, the UAE tourist destination now known as “Fight Island” and turned into a secure bubble by the UFC during the coronavius pandemic. The mixed martial arts promotion will host four shows this month at the arena, with more expected in the upcoming months at its haven from the coronavirus . . . Jockey Flavien Prat has tested positive for COVID-19 after riding in Kentucky. Del Mar officials said Prat was tested Sunday in La Jolla, Calif., and was told shortly thereafter that he had a positive result. The 27-year-old jockey had been scheduled to ride eight horses at Del Mar on Sunday, but was removed from those mounts. He was in Kentucky to ride a day earlier. Prat, a three-time leading rider at Del Mar, is quarantining at home for at least 10 days. Del Mar requires all riders traveling from other locations to be tested before being able to ride at the seaside track north of San Diego. Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday . . . A 3-year-old filly was euthanized after completing a workout at Del Mar, the track’s first fatality of its summer racing season. Lovely Lilia had just completed a 4-furlong workout in 49.20 seconds during training hours Saturday when she was pulled up and vanned off the track. Veterinarians found that she could not recover from the unspecified injury and was euthanized. Del Mar’s summer meet opened Friday.