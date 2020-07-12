Don Sweeney believes Bruins will be back to full strength soon as team returns to the ice

“We’re excited to play hockey,” said Sweeney, whose Bruins were in first place in the NHL (44-14-12, 100 points) when the league halted the regular season on March 12 amid the coronavirus outbreak. The league’s carefully crafted return-to-play plan begins Monday, with the opening of training camps in 24 NHL cities, before the returning teams split into hub cities, Toronto and Edmonton, with play-in games and round-robin games before the traditional four-round, best-of-seven tournament that finishes in Edmonton at the start of October.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Bruins general manager said he expects to see a nearly full roster, present and accounted for, when the club hits the ice for the first time in more than four months.

Don Sweeney is eager to get back to the rink. He will do that Monday morning, leading up to a trip to Toronto on July 26 to start a strange and frenzied chase for the Stanley Cup.

“Well, they’re all well-rested,” Sweeney mused on his team’s chances of returning to the Final, and capturing a seventh Cup. “We know we have to get up to full speed, and it doesn’t have to be tomorrow.

Other than “one or two players” returning from overseas, Sweeney expects to see the bulk of the roster the club released Saturday. The exceptions may be notable.

International Bruins who have not been spotted at informal practices this month include Czech mates David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase, who spent much of the pause in Prague, where they were seen at the rink, gym and tennis courts; Anton Blidh (Sweden), Jakub Zboril (Czechia) and Urho Vaakanainen (Finland). Travelers entering Massachusetts, except those from nearby states, must quarantine for 14 days. NHLers must pass a series of COVID-19 tests before they are allowed at the rink.

Speaking on Zoom from Prague last month, Pastrnak said he planned to return to the states in time for camp. If he is missing on Monday, the NHL’s co-leading goal-scorer (48) may not be out for long.

“Within a day or so,” Sweeney said, “we should be fully up and going.”

Sweeney said no Bruin other than Steven Kampfer has informed him he was pulling out of the restart. Kampfer revealed his decision Saturday, explaining that he did not want to increase the risk for his wife and young son, who have a congenital heart defect that can be complicated by COVID-19.

Around the league, several other players have opted out, including Travis Hamonic (Calgary), Mike Green (Edmonton), Sven Baertschi (Vancouver), Karl Alzner (Montreal) and Roman Polak (Dallas). Montreal’s Max Domi, who has Type 1 Diabetes, will wait 7-10 days to assess the training camp environment before deciding whether to join his teammates. Domi is the Habs’ third-leading scorer (17-27--44 in 71 games).

Players have until 5 p.m. Monday to decline to return for any reason.

There is no guarantee a Cup will be awarded this fall. The coronavirus pandemic, which has reached record-setting case numbers in the South and West of the U.S., will be the toughest opponent.

“We’re going to give it our best effort,” said Sweeney, whose club reported a player testing positive for COVID-19 in early June. “Hopefully we’re going to carry it off.

“If there’s an outbreak, the league is on record in what they’re going to do. Individual positive tests are going to happen. You have to react accordingly. I think the mental aspect of things will be a real test to your group. I think our group is really strong in that regard.”

Sweeney said he would negotiate with Boston’s pending free agents during the resumption of play, a group that includes marquee defenseman Torey Krug.

“Case by case,” he said. “I’m not going to be overly aggressive as we go through this training camp and Phase 3, beginning of Phase 4 and ultimately playing in the playoff, but if something makes sense, then we’ll do it. Some players are very particular — they don’t want to have any of those conversations until we’re done. I respect that.

“I’ll touch base with each and every one of them, and that includes our RFAs who need to be and want to know where they’re going to be when we start up next season.”

