Collin Morikawa answers three-shot deficit, 50-footer to win in playoff at Muirfield

Morikawa trailed Justin Thomas by three shots with three holes to play and managed to get into a playoff with a 6-under 66. Then, after watching Thomas hole a 50-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole, he had to make a 25-footer just to stay alive. He could only watch as Thomas had a 10-footer to win on the 18th on the second playoff hole.

Collin Morikawa never looked like a winner at the Workday Charity Open until he tapped in for par on the third playoff hole, capping off a wild finish Sunday at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

It finally ended on No. 10 when Thomas had to lay up from behind a tree and made bogey, and Morikawa took two putts from just inside 10 feet for his second career victory, and first against a strong PGA Tour field.

“It was crazy,” Morikawa said.

It was a shocker for Thomas, too. He lost a two-shot lead at the start in three holes. He ran off four straight birdies and had 10 consecutive one-putts to build a three-shot lead through 15 holes.

Thomas didn't do anything terribly wrong — a tee shot in the thick collar on the par-3 16th that led to bogey, a 12-foot birdie attempt on the 17th that narrowly missed and a tee shot that found a bunker on the 18th and led to another bogey and a 69. They finished at 19-under 269.

Thomas looked like the winner when his 50-foot birdie putt found the center of the cup on the 18th. Morikawa, who lost a playoff at Colonial last month by missing a 3-foot putt, wouldn't let this one go.

It was his debut at Muirfield Village, and this victory didn't end with a handshake from Jack Nicklaus. That's for next week at the Memorial.

Viktor Hovland of Norway had a 71 and finished alone in third. He was in the final group of three young stars, all of whom had the lead at some point during the final round.

Hovland's hopes ended with two shots — finding a bunker from the 10th fairway for bogey, and a driver on the reachable 14 that only missed by about 5 feet, enough to slowly tumble down the bank and into the water.

Morikawa also hit driver on the 14th that rolled 12 feet away. He narrowly missed the eagle putt, and then his chances appeared to vanish on the next hole.

He was in thick rough right of the fairway on the par-5 15th, unsure he could get over the slope to the next section of fairway. It came out heavy, just through the fairway into light rough 190 yards away. By then, Thomas was already on the green in two. Morikawa went through a bunker to the steep slope by the green, and did well to get up-and-down for par.

Still, he was three down with three to play. Thomas missed a 10-foot par putt on the 16th. Morikawa holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th. And then Thomas, who couldn't reach the 18th green from a fairway bunker, missed a 10-foot par putt for the win in regulation.

Justin Thomas has victory in his grasp multiple times on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio, including after rolling in a 50-footer on the first playoff hole. Gregory Shamus/Getty

The starting times were moved up to avoid a forecast of thunderstorms. The weather was pleasant for Ohio in July. The final round was far more unpredictable.

Thomas, staked a two-shot lead, had gone 55 holes without a bogey at Muirfield Village and then made back-to-back bogeys with a wedge in his hand from the fairway.

Hovland was the first to take advantage with a wedge to 2 feet for birdie on No. 3, the first of three straight birdies. Morikawa quickly joined him with a tee shot that banged into the pin on the par-3 fourth and settled inches away for birdie. Then, he hit his second shot to a front pin on the par-5 fifth to 3 feet for eagle.

Hovland and Morikawa were tied. Thomas was three shots behind, and looked to be on the verge of fading when he didn't birdie either of the par 5s and had to make an 8-foot par in between them.

One shot sent Thomas on his way, or so it seemed. He hit 6-iron to 2 feet for birdie on the eighth. That was the start of four straight birdies, and it was part of a stretch in which Thomas had 10 consecutive one-putt greens. The last of those was a 25-foot eagle putt that gave him a three-shot lead with three holes remaining.

It looked like it was over. That turned out to be the just the beginning.

It was the second playoff in five events since the PGA Tour resumed from its COVID-19 pandemic-imposed shutdown, and Morikawa was involved in both of them.

Now, they get ready to do it again. Muirfield Village is closed on Monday so crews can get ready for the Memorial, which starts Thursday. The work includes swapping out all the signage, and removing some 10 electronic leaderboards from the course. Nicklaus prefers all the scoring to be seen on manual white boards, just like the Masters.

European — Marc Warren, who was carrying his own bag like the rest of the field, closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory at the Austrian Open in Atzenbrugg, the first European Tour event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down play in March.

It was the fourth European Tour victory and first since 2014 for the 39-year-old Scot, who finished at 13-under 275 at Diamond Country Club.

Warren had slumped badly in recent years and came into the event ranked 1,258th in the world. He made only five cuts in 19 starts in 2019, with his best finish a tie for 56th. He said it was his first time playing without a caddie since 2005.

“Hopefully this is the one and only time. No matter what I say, I do enjoy the caddie’s company,” Warren said. “Last night I had a few nice texts from some of the caddies who are good friends. I didn’t say it, but I was thinking I could have done with one of them [Saturday], it was brutal. At times like that you appreciate what a great job they do. I’m looking forward to getting a caddie on the bag again.”

Warren began the day in a share of the lead with Nicolai von Dellingshausen of Germany and held off another German, Marcel Schneider, who closed with a 69 to finish alone in second.

Warren pushed in front of Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez of Spain with a birdie on the par-4 17th. Garcia Rodriguez hit his tee shot into the water on the par-3 18th and made double bogey to finish at 10 under.

The tour remains in Austria next week for the Euram Bank Open, which like this tournament will be co-sanctioned with the second-tier Challenge Tour. After that, the tour goes to Britain for a six-event swing as part of its pandemic-altered schedule.

Former professional tennis athlete Mardy Fish (L) runs to jump into Lake Tahoe alongside Stephen Curry and Canelo Alvarez after winning the American Century Championship on Sunday. Christian Petersen/Getty

Celebrity — US Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish won the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev., holding off former Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams a day after a record-setting round.

The 38-year-old former tennis player jumped into Lake Tahoe in celebration.

“I’ve wanted to play well here for a long time,” said Fish, a six-time winner on the ATP Tour. “It just doesn’t suit my eye very well, so I haven’t put it all together. And thankfully I put it all together yesterday because it wasn’t today and it wasn’t Friday.”

The celebrity tournament was played without fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course because of the coronavirus pandemic. The $600,000 purse and additional money will be donated to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, the Equal Justice Initiative, and Lake Tahoe regional non-profits.

Fish birdied the par-5 16th and 18th holes for a 21-point day and 76-point total — 9 better than Williams — under the modified Stableford scoring system.

On Saturday, Fish birdied the final five holes for a course-record 9-under 63 and event-record 37-point round. The lefthander won after finishing in the top five five times in his previous six starts.

The nearly 300-pound Williams was trying to become the first lineman to win the event. He had 15 points in the final round.

“I’m happy for Mardy,” Williams said. “I don’t like that he did it at my expense, but he was the best player this week.”

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was third with 58 points after a 21-point round.

“Mardy played fearless. He played relentless,” Smoltz said. “He didn’t change his theory and it ended up working out.”

Golden State star Stephen Curry was fourth. He closed with a 26-point day to finish with 56 points.

Former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo, the winner the last two years, withdrew after injuring a wrist late in the second round Saturday. He was tied for fourth after two rounds.

Korn Ferry — David Lipsky, who went to the same high school as PGA winner Collin Morikawa, earned his first tour victory, a four-stroke victory in San Antonio.

After rounds of 69-66 left him T5 after 36 holes, Lipsky matched the course record on moving day with a 10-under 62.

He took a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round and stacked seven birdies against a lone bogey for a closing 66 to go 25 under for a win two days shy of his 32nd birthday.