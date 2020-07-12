Reports: Washington NFL team will retire Redskins name Monday

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise,” team owner Daniel Snyder said at the time, “but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Both the Sports Business Journal and USA Today reported on Sunday night that the team will not announce a new name Monday, but will make clear that a change is on the way. In the wake of George Floyd’s death and the accompanying social unrest, the franchise announced a “thorough review” of their name on July 3 after years of resisting.

According to multiple outlets, the Washington Redskins will retire their long lamented nickname — which dates to 1933, when the team played at Fenway Park — on Monday.

Major sponsors applying pressure likely played a significant part. FedEx, which paid $205 million for naming rights to the team’s stadium upon its 1999 opening, told the team on July 2 it would remove corporate signage from it if a change wasn’t made.

Amazon, Target, Walmart, Nike, Bank of America, and PepsiCo have all come out in favor of a new name as well, with the merchandisers halting sales and/or production of team products. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL was “supportive of this important step” when the team announced its review, and new Redskins coach Ron Rivera declared it would be “awesome” if a change was made before the start of this NFL season.

In 2013, Snyder told USA Today, “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

Washington has already committed to largely eliminating references to founding owner George Preston Marshall, under whom the Redskins were the last NFL team in integrate. Marshall founded the franchise as the Boston Braves in 1932, renaming it the following year to differentiate from the baseball Boston Braves; the teams initially shared a stadium as well. He moved the Redskins to Washington D.C. in December 1936, where the franchise has won two NFL championships and three Super Bowls.

None of those have come during Snyder’s 21-year regime, during which Washington has made just five playoff appearances and Snyder has fired five head coaches. (Two others resigned.)

The apparent change comes at a time where multiple teams using Native American imagery are again in the spotlight. The same day as the Redskins, Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians announced they were “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.” (Among those in favor of a change, after years of resisting, is current Indians and former Red Sox manager Terry Francona.)