SCORE: Home Red Sox 6, Away Red Sox 1 (7 innings)

BREAKDOWN: Brian Johnson pitched three scoreless innings for the win. He combined with Marcus Walden, Josh Osich and Colten Brewer on a one-hitter. Jackie Bradley Jr. was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. J.D. Martinez belted a two-run homer over everything in left field off Josh Hart.