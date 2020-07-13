There’s a lot to like about FX

A. I do agree, to some extent. I’m loath to pronounce any one TV outlet the best, but FX is remarkably consistent (so is HBO). And it’s easier to watch the shows in FX’s library these days, now that FX has a streaming deal with Hulu. In the deal, full seasons of many old FX shows are on Hulu, and select new FX original series such as “Devs” and “Mrs. America” bypass cable and go directly to Hulu.

Q. “Better Things” is one of my favorites, so I’m glad to read your item about its renewal for season five. I am not a spokesperson for the network, but I don’t think any network can hold a candle to FX. Do you agree?

Looking over the past FX shows now on Hulu, I can suggest a few binges, suggesting binges being my current reason for existing. I’ve already sung the praises of “Justified” in this column; it’s a lot of fun, and I think it might resonate with viewers who’ve liked Netflix’s “Ozark.” Timothy Olyphant was good in “Deadwood,” but he’s even better as Elmore Leonard’s US Marshal Raylan Givens.

I am a fan of “Rescue Me,” too, even though it lasted a few seasons too long. More than any show I can think of, Denis Leary’s story of a New York City firefighter in the years after 9/11 dove into the deep psychological fallout of the attacks. Leary’s depressed Tommy Gavin lashed out plenty, leaving his life as a parent and romantic partner in a mess — but he always seemed to be hurting himself more than others. In some ways, the show was about the traditional male psyche, as Tommy and the other guys of Ladder 62 could rush into burning buildings but were unequipped to face their own sorrow.

I like seasons one and three of “Fargo,” but season two is in a class of its own. It’s self-standing — don’t worry if you haven’t see season one — and it’s filled with murder, mayhem, and black humor involving a crime family and the cover-up of a hit-and-run. The performances are outstanding, by Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Jean Smart, Bokeem Woodbine, and others. I envy anyone who has this to look forward to.

I’ve written a lot in the Globe about the quirky comedies on FX, mostly “Man Seeking Women,” “Wilfred,” “Baskets,” and my current favorite, “What We Do in the Shadows.” They are all unique, and funny. Try ‘em, you’ll like ‘em.

