Duck boat tours resume with a splash of hope

One of the signs of summer in the city was long delayed this year. But Boston Duck Tours reopened Monday, offering tours starting at the Prudential Center and selling over 150 tickets, according to the company.

The resumption of duck boat tours, part of the state’s Phase 3 reopening plan in Boston, may provide some hope for the hospitality and tourism industry, which suffered greatly during the coronavirus shutdown.

Tours began at 10:00 a.m. and were running hourly. Guests and staff are required to wear masks. In addition to the Prudential Center location, the New England Aquarium pickup location will open on Wednesday, and the Museum of Science location on July 22.