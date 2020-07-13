Norwood-based Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated in all-stock deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Norwood-based computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthen’s its position in the analog semiconductor sector.

The $20 billion acquisition would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles.

Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the transaction's closing, according to the announcement Monday. Analog stockholders will own approximately 69% of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will own about 31%.